Driver wanted after slamming into woman in Midtown crosswalk then fleeing

The Brief Atlanta police say their investigation into a hit-and-run driver remains active. The victim suffered multiple severe injuries, and is still in the hospital. She wants the driver identified and brought to justice.



An Atlanta woman is recovering in the hospital after a car hit her in a crosswalk at Tenth and Peachtree Street NE in Midtown last Wednesday night.

Police said the driver then took off.

What we know:

On Tuesday evening, the victim, Ashley Drumm, spoke to FOX 5 from her bed at Grady Memorial Hospital. Drumm said she suffered two broken femurs, a fractured skull, ankle, and pelvis, along with several broken ribs.

"I believe I was either knocked or dragged or pushed to the sidewalk," Drumm said.

She recalls the vehicle being possibly a darker color SUV, but the details are limited.

Atlanta police confirmed they are actively investigating the hit-and-run incident.

The department has not yet provided a description of the vehicle or confirmed if it was captured on camera.

The backstory:

The incident occurred last Wednesday around 7:45 p.m. as Ashley Drumm was crossing Tenth and Peachtree on her way home from work.

Drumm said she remembers being hit with a "very big impact," but her memories are limited until she arrived at the emergency room.

In the moments following the crash, she said a good Samaritan stayed with her until medics arrived.

"Miraculously, I was able to tell her my boyfriend's name, and the password to unlock my phone, which she was able to do, too. So, she called him," Drumm recalled.

What's next:

Drumm said doctors told her it would take at least 6 to 12 weeks until she can use her left leg again.

In the meantime, she wants the driver caught.

What you can do:

Anyone with information that could assist in identifying the driver is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS.

"I just would be extremely grateful for anyone with any information, you know, to speak out so we can try to find, you know, whoever did this," said Drumm.