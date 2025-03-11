Driver wanted after slamming into woman in Midtown crosswalk then fleeing
ATLANTA - An Atlanta woman is recovering in the hospital after a car hit her in a crosswalk at Tenth and Peachtree Street NE in Midtown last Wednesday night.
Police said the driver then took off.
What we know:
On Tuesday evening, the victim, Ashley Drumm, spoke to FOX 5 from her bed at Grady Memorial Hospital. Drumm said she suffered two broken femurs, a fractured skull, ankle, and pelvis, along with several broken ribs.
"I believe I was either knocked or dragged or pushed to the sidewalk," Drumm said.
She recalls the vehicle being possibly a darker color SUV, but the details are limited.
Atlanta police confirmed they are actively investigating the hit-and-run incident.
The department has not yet provided a description of the vehicle or confirmed if it was captured on camera.
The backstory:
The incident occurred last Wednesday around 7:45 p.m. as Ashley Drumm was crossing Tenth and Peachtree on her way home from work.
Drumm said she remembers being hit with a "very big impact," but her memories are limited until she arrived at the emergency room.
In the moments following the crash, she said a good Samaritan stayed with her until medics arrived.
"Miraculously, I was able to tell her my boyfriend's name, and the password to unlock my phone, which she was able to do, too. So, she called him," Drumm recalled.
What's next:
Drumm said doctors told her it would take at least 6 to 12 weeks until she can use her left leg again.
In the meantime, she wants the driver caught.
What you can do:
Anyone with information that could assist in identifying the driver is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS.
"I just would be extremely grateful for anyone with any information, you know, to speak out so we can try to find, you know, whoever did this," said Drumm.
The Source: This article is based off of original reporting by FOX 5's Rob DiRienzo and information provided by the Atlanta Police Department.