Driver wanted after slamming into woman in Midtown crosswalk then fleeing

By
Published  March 11, 2025 10:51pm EDT
Midtown
Woman survives Midtown hit-and-run

Atlanta police are looking for a driver who slammed into a woman crossing a street in Midtown, then took off.

The Brief

    • Atlanta police say their investigation into a hit-and-run driver remains active.
    • The victim suffered multiple severe injuries, and is still in the hospital.
    • She wants the driver identified and brought to justice.

ATLANTA - An Atlanta woman is recovering in the hospital after a car hit her in a crosswalk at Tenth and Peachtree Street NE in Midtown last Wednesday night.

Police said the driver then took off.

What we know:

On Tuesday evening, the victim, Ashley Drumm, spoke to FOX 5 from her bed at Grady Memorial Hospital. Drumm said she suffered two broken femurs, a fractured skull, ankle, and pelvis, along with several broken ribs. 

"I believe I was either knocked or dragged or pushed to the sidewalk," Drumm said.

She recalls the vehicle being possibly a darker color SUV, but the details are limited. 

Atlanta police confirmed they are actively investigating the hit-and-run incident. 

The department has not yet provided a description of the vehicle or confirmed if it was captured on camera.

The backstory:

The incident occurred last Wednesday around 7:45 p.m. as Ashley Drumm was crossing Tenth and Peachtree on her way home from work. 

Drumm said she remembers being hit with a "very big impact," but her memories are limited until she arrived at the emergency room.

In the moments following the crash, she said a good Samaritan stayed with her until medics arrived. 

"Miraculously, I was able to tell her my boyfriend's name, and the password to unlock my phone, which she was able to do, too. So, she called him," Drumm recalled.

What's next:

Drumm said doctors told her it would take at least 6 to 12 weeks until she can use her left leg again.

In the meantime, she wants the driver caught. 

What you can do:

Anyone with information that could assist in identifying the driver is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS.

"I just would be extremely grateful for anyone with any information, you know, to speak out so we can try to find, you know, whoever did this," said Drumm.

The Source: This article is based off of original reporting by FOX 5's Rob DiRienzo and information provided by the Atlanta Police Department.

