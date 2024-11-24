Atlanta police nab murder suspect in Midtown overnight

Atlanta police have arrested a man charged with murdering someone over the weekend.

Officers were called to 1150 Crescent Avenue NE in Midtown at around 1:46 a.m. Sunday where they found the accused shooter and detained him without incident.

They also found the male victim in a nearby alleyway. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect was identified as 21-year-old Ricky Hutchinson. He has been charged with murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.