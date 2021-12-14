Middle Georgia man who fled law enforcement convicted of federal gun charges

article

A Georgia man could spend the next ten years behind bars after being found guilty of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon on Tuesday.

Angel D. Feliciano, 36, of Warner Robins, is also facing a $250,000 fine in connection to that conviction. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for March 8, 2022.

"Feliciano endangered innocent lives when he chose to flee law enforcement in a stolen vehicle, driving wildly in a Macon residential area while striking several cars before taking off on foot," said Peter D. Leary, the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia. "Due to his long and violent criminal history, Feliciano is now facing a lengthy prison sentence for illegally possessing a dangerous weapon. Our office will seek federal prosecution for repeat and violent offenders with guns. I want to thank the law enforcement teams that worked this case, especially those who helped to safely capture Feliciano."

He was arrested June 15, 2020 after he was caught driving a stolen vehicle. Feliciano took off when Georgia State Patrol troopers tried to stop him along Interstate 75 near mile marked 190. He took off, sparking a high-speed chase. Dash cam video shows him becoming increasingly reckless, exiting the highway and racing through residential areas, striking several vehicles.

Eventually, authorities used a PIT maneuver on his car and Feliciano took off on foot. K-9 units and helicopter units were brought in to track him.

A 9mm semiautomatic pistol loaded with 17 rounds of ammunition and a stolen .32 caliber semiautomatic pistol were found in the car.

Feliciano has a lengthy criminal history, including convictions for aggravated assault, fleeing law enforcement, reckless driving, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

