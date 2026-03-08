Cherokee deputies searching for man last seen near Hightower Road

article

The Brief Authorities are searching for a man missing out of Cherokee County. Francisco Serrano Varela was last seen near Creighton Road and Hightower Road. His family hopes to find him unharmed.



What we know:

Authorities said Francisco Serrano Varela was last seen in the area around 5:30 a.m. wearing a black T-shirt, blue jeans, black and red tennis shoes, and a black hat with a red brim.

Varela is Hispanic with brown eyes, brown hair and a large build, according to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office.

Varela's sister said he lives in Cherokee County, and their family is desperate to ensure he's safe.

What we don't know:

It is unclear if anything led up to Varela's disappearance.