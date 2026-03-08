Expand / Collapse search

Cherokee deputies searching for man last seen near Hightower Road

By
Published  March 8, 2026 4:40pm EDT
Cherokee County
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Francisco Serrano Varela was reported missing out of Cherokee County on Mar. 8, 2026. (Credit: Cherokee County Sheriff's Office) 

The Brief

    • Authorities are searching for a man missing out of Cherokee County.
    • Francisco Serrano Varela was last seen near Creighton Road and Hightower Road.
    • His family hopes to find him unharmed.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - Cherokee County deputies are searching for a man last seen near Hightower Road and Creighton Road on Sunday morning. 

What we know:

Authorities said Francisco Serrano Varela was last seen in the area around 5:30 a.m. wearing a black T-shirt, blue jeans, black and red tennis shoes, and a black hat with a red brim.

Varela is Hispanic with brown eyes, brown hair and a large build, according to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office.

Varela's sister said he lives in Cherokee County, and their family is desperate to ensure he's safe. 

What we don't know:

It is unclear if anything led up to Varela's disappearance. 

The Source: Information in this article comes from the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office. 

Cherokee CountyMissing PersonsNews