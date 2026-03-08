Cherokee deputies searching for man last seen near Hightower Road
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - Cherokee County deputies are searching for a man last seen near Hightower Road and Creighton Road on Sunday morning.
What we know:
Authorities said Francisco Serrano Varela was last seen in the area around 5:30 a.m. wearing a black T-shirt, blue jeans, black and red tennis shoes, and a black hat with a red brim.
Varela is Hispanic with brown eyes, brown hair and a large build, according to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office.
Varela's sister said he lives in Cherokee County, and their family is desperate to ensure he's safe.
What we don't know:
It is unclear if anything led up to Varela's disappearance.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office.