Georgia Tech fires head men's basketball coach Damon Stoudamire

article

The Brief Georgia Tech has parted ways with head men's basketball coach Damon Stoudamire. The Yellow Jackets finished 11-20 on a 12-game losing streak. Stoudamire has been head coach for the past three seasons.



Georgia Tech announced on Sunday that head men's basketball Coach Damon Stoudamire will not return next season following a last-place finish in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

What we know:

Stoudamire's firing came on the heels of the Yellow Jackets' loss to Clemson on Saturday, finishing 11-20 overall and 2-16 in the ACC, ending on a 12-game losing streak.

In his three seasons as head coach, Stoudamire's teams have gone 42-55 overall with a 19-39 ACC record.

What they're saying:

Georgia Tech's Vice President and Director of Athletics Ryan Alpert thanked Stoudamire for his work with the program when announcing his exit.

"On behalf of Georgia Tech, I want to thank Damon for his commitment to the Institute, our men's basketball program and, most importantly, our student-athletes," Alpert said. "He is highly respected and admired throughout the Georgia Tech community and has been a strong representative of the Institute. We wish him the very best."

What's next:

While the team searches for a permanent head coach to build a "championship-level program," Greg Gary, a current staff member and former Mercer head coach, will serve as interim head coach.

The backstory:

Stoudamire, formerly an NBA guard, came to the Yellow Jackets after serving as an assistant coach for the Boston Celtics.