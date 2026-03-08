Georgia Tech fires head men's basketball coach Damon Stoudamire
ATLANTA - Georgia Tech announced on Sunday that head men's basketball Coach Damon Stoudamire will not return next season following a last-place finish in the Atlantic Coast Conference.
What we know:
Stoudamire's firing came on the heels of the Yellow Jackets' loss to Clemson on Saturday, finishing 11-20 overall and 2-16 in the ACC, ending on a 12-game losing streak.
In his three seasons as head coach, Stoudamire's teams have gone 42-55 overall with a 19-39 ACC record.
What they're saying:
Georgia Tech's Vice President and Director of Athletics Ryan Alpert thanked Stoudamire for his work with the program when announcing his exit.
"On behalf of Georgia Tech, I want to thank Damon for his commitment to the Institute, our men's basketball program and, most importantly, our student-athletes," Alpert said. "He is highly respected and admired throughout the Georgia Tech community and has been a strong representative of the Institute. We wish him the very best."
What's next:
While the team searches for a permanent head coach to build a "championship-level program," Greg Gary, a current staff member and former Mercer head coach, will serve as interim head coach.
The backstory:
Stoudamire, formerly an NBA guard, came to the Yellow Jackets after serving as an assistant coach for the Boston Celtics.
The Source: Information in this report comes from Georgia Tech and prior FOX 5 reporting.