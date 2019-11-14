Middle Georgia deputies search for mysterious out-of-state school bus

article

Authorities are searching for an old school bus in a case out of middle Georgia.

The Dooly County Sheriff’s Office posted pictures of a yellow school bus driving in the area of Cherry and Bogan Streets in Unadilla. Deputies said they ran the Colorado tag and discovered the person to which it was registered does not live there. Nor does the owner live in Georgia, deputies said.

Deputies urgently would like to identify the owner and the occupants.

Several parents have voiced concerns on the Facebook post made by the Sheriff’s Office. One concern is they thought it was actually their child’s school bus.

Deputies said the bus in question does not have any school marking on the side as with most working school bus.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Dooly County Sheriff's Office at 229-645-0920.