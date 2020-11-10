Microsoft releases new Xbox Series S and X game consoles

article

Video game fans are getting an early Christmas present.

Microsoft's new Xbox Series X finally hits stores on Tuesday.

The system starts at $500, but bundles with gams will cost over $900.

There is also a cheaper version, called the Series S, that plays all its games digitally and it is a little less powerful. The price of the Series S is $300.

Xbox will also get competition in just a few days when the Playstation 5 debuts on Thursday.

Due to the pandemic, all of the systems are in limited supply.