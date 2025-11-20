Michigan fugitive tracked to South Carolina and arrested after multi-state search

article

The Brief Michigan fugitive Kyle Alband was found hiding in Oconee County and arrested without incident. He was wanted for failure to appear on charges including criminal sexual conduct and firearm possession. A multi-agency investigation traced his path across several states before locating him in South Carolina.



Investigators with the Stephens County Sheriff’s Office helped federal agents track down and arrest a Michigan absconder Thursday afternoon in South Carolina after a multi-state search.

What we know:

Deputies say they moved in around 12:30 p.m. after learning that 35-year-old Kyle Alband of Detroit had been hiding at a home in Oconee County.

He was wanted by the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office in Michigan for failure to appear on original charges of criminal sexual conduct, 3rd degree, force or coercion, and possession of firearm by a convicted felon.

According to the sheriff’s office, the U.S. Marshals Service notified a Stephens County task force agent last week that Alband had fled Michigan and traveled through several states before ending up in Toccoa. Marshals then requested help from the sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office.

During the joint investigation, agents received information pointing them to an address in Oconee County. Investigators located Alband in Walhalla and arrested him without incident.

Alband was turned over to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office and remains in the county jail awaiting extradition to Michigan.

What they're saying:

The Stephens County Sheriff’s Office thanked the agencies involved, writing, "Thank you to the U.S. Marshals Service and GBI ARDEO for allowing us to participate in this investigation and to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance with this successful operation."