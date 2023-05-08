article

Detectives in Georgia have arrested two men in connection with the death of a Glynn County man who went missing a week ago.

Officials with the Glynn County Police Department say they began a search for 51-year-old St. Simons Island resident Michael Dittman on May 4 after his family filed a missing person report.

The family member told investigators they were concerned and hadn't seen or heard from Dittman since May 1.

Two days after the investigation began, officers found Dittman's body in an overgrown field off Bishop Street in unincorporated Glynn County.

Officials say Dittman's remains will be transported to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation's crime lab for an autopsy. At this time, they have not determined the cause or manner of his death.

After conducting interviews, deputies arrested 36-year-old Donald Lawrence and 30-year-old Alexander Heiman.

Both men are charged with concealing the death of another person and are in custody at the Glynn County Detention Center.

The investigation remains active and deputies say more charges are pending.

If you have any information about Dittman's death, please call the Glynn County Police Department at 912-554-7807 or Silent Witness at 912-264-1333.