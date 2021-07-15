Manhunt underway for armed driver who fled Atlanta roadblock

article

Atlanta police and the Georgia State Patrol are hunting for a driver and a passenger who escaped from a roadblock late Wednesday night.

Officials tell FOX 5 that Georgia State Patrol Troopers had a roadblock up on Metropolitan Parkway and St. Johns Avenue Wednesday.

When a green Ford Explorer entered the checkpoint, police say the driver refused to stop, recklessly driving through the checkpoint, and causing a police chase.

During the chase, the driver turned onto St. Johns Avenue and he and his passenger both fled on foot, with the driver running into some nearby woods.

Police say the driver had a weapon in his hands and fired a shot while running off. No one was injured in the shooting.

Officials have not found either the driver or the passenger and do not have their identities or descriptions as of this time.

Police several they removed several weapons from the scene.

If you have any information that could help with the search, please call the Atlanta Police Department.

