Metro Atlanta weather: Storm chance on game day

The University of Georgia moved kickoff for its game against Austin Peay from 3:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. due to the chance of rain. So far, Georgia Tech hasn't moved its game.

Storms in North Georgia for Saturday

What we know:

The FOX 5 Storm Team said the storm chance will pick up early to late afternoon, depending on what part of North Georgia you are in.

None of the storms are expected to be severe, according to meteorologist Greg Majewski, but rain will be heavy in some spots.

"The bulk of the stuff really starts firing up by the late afternoon," Majewski said.

The storms are expected to move out early Saturday night, but rain could stick around a bit longer.

"Then the models are linking to some rain back here behind the front as the storms go by here, potentially causing a problem for the Atlanta Braves who play tonight," Majewski said.

Saturday temperatures

What we know:

The highs around North Georgia for Saturday stick in the upper 80s, except in the far south.

Atlanta: 87 degrees

Covington: 89 degrees

Athens: 89 degrees

Blairsville: 80 degrees

Canton: 85 degrees

Newnan: 88 degrees

Cooler temperatures stay around North Georgia

What's next:

The weather is looking better for the Falcons’ game against Tampa Bay on Sunday.

"We get this cleared on out tomorrow, looking much better. We have some morning clouds, but we'll see some sunshine for tomorrow afternoon. Definitely the better of the two days," Majewski said. "Going into Monday, we'll see partly sunny skies as the winds become a bit easterly, with a little bit of a cool wedge setting up here across our area."

Highs for the week to come are in the low-to-mid 80s, with low temperatures in the 60s.