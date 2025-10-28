Metro Atlanta Tuesday weather: Clouds and drizzle Tuesday, rain Wednesday

The Brief Heavy cloud cover will keep North Georgia cool on Tuesday. Expect rain to return overnight into Wednesday morning. Halloween should be clear but cooler.



After a gloomy start to the week, North Georgia is still stuck under thick cloud cover Tuesday — but brighter days are on the horizon.

What they're saying:

"There’s a lot of low, thick cloud cover that’s going to make this day look and feel gloomy regardless," said FOX 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Joanne Feldman. "Most of the measurable rain is now offshore, but we’ll still have some sprinkles and drizzle, especially east of Atlanta."

Temperatures will stay cool again today, holding in the 50s for most of the afternoon. The clouds will keep things gray and breezy through tonight as another weak system approaches before sunrise Wednesday. "We’ll see scattered showers develop tomorrow morning and continue into the afternoon," Feldman said.

What's next:

After midweek rain, sunshine returns just in time for Halloween and the weekend ahead. "Trick-or-treaters will be just fine," Feldman said. "It’ll be a chilly evening with temperatures in the 50s, and we’ll finish the week with sunshine and cooler-than-average highs in the 60s."

The first weekend of November looks quiet and pleasant — a classic fall stretch for north Georgia.