Metro Atlanta speech therapist provides free sensory haircuts

The Brief Speech Therapist and Barber Kevin Simmons specializes in haircuts for kids and adults with sensory needs. His services are free and include many home visits to make clients comfortable in their own space. His goal is to include lessons that allow clients to open up and become more verbal. Simmons is looking for donations to help with travel expenses and haircuts.



A haircut can go a long way when it comes to looking good and boosting confidence, but with kids who live with sensory needs, the cut itself can be challenging.

Metro Atlanta speech therapist Kevin Simmons knows that firsthand. He's working to make the situation turn from something scary into something fun - one child at a time.

The backstory:

Simmons works with kids as young as 1-year-old and some adults as well.

"My goal is to get them to be functional members of this society, so I'm trying to give them the skills and strategies they need to do that," Simmons said.

The idea was lined up about two years ago when one of his patients just needed a barber with care, patience, and empathy.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Speech Therapist and barber Kevin Simmons with one of his patients (FOX 5)

"I was like, 'I cut my own hair. How about I try cutting your child's hair?' After that first haircut - accommodating their needs, taking breaks, dancing, the whole 9 yards - it wasn't just a typical 'sit in your chair and get your hair cut.' It was really play-based," he said.

What they're saying:

Over the last year, Simmons has done about 500 haircuts - many of them in different homes.

"It's not going to be easy, but that's why I provide home visits," he said. "I'm able to get them in their natural environment. They have parents or caregivers, so they're already safe."

Speech Therapist and barber Kevin Simmons with one of his patients (Courtesy of Kevin Simmons)

He hopes his cuts will help families remember this polished point.

"Children, they want a safe environment, and it all starts with us."

What you can do:

His haircuts have taken him as far north as Ellijay and as far south as Decatur.

You can help sponsor a free haircut or help with travel expenses by donating to his GoFundMe.