Metro Atlanta sees buy holiday weekend with major events drawing crowds

Metro Atlanta was buzzing with activity over the holiday weekend as several major events attracted large crowds across the region.

Monster Jam Thrills Sold-Out Crowd at Gas South Arena

Monster Jam brought down the house at Gas South Arena, where the 12,000-pound machines and their famous drivers competed for a championship in front of a sold-out crowd. The event marked the tour's first completely sold-out weekend of the year. Truckloads of dirt were brought into the 13,000-seat arena, challenging drivers to adapt to a new layout. For those who missed the excitement, Monster Jam will return to Atlanta in April next year, this time at the Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Art in the Park Draws Thousands to Marietta

Over 50,000 visitors flocked to Marietta for the 38th annual Art in the Park festival. More than 220 artists showcased their work in Glover Park, accompanied by live music and a children’s art area. The festival continues today from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with free admission for all attendees.

Children's Museum Hosts TinyCon Amid Dragon Con Festivities

As Dragon Con attendees filled the streets of downtown Atlanta, the Children's Museum of Atlanta hosted its own "TinyCon," a two-day mini-convention celebrating pop culture. Kids dressed up as their favorite fictional characters, participated in a fashion show, and enjoyed interactive booths inspired by popular franchises like Star Wars and Pokémon.