Metro Atlanta rents surge as wages lag, forcing families to keep moving

The Brief Metro Atlanta asking rents have surged 60–100% in a decade, far outpacing wage growth. Some counties now see average rents above $2,000 per month. Atlanta Regional Commission says expanding housing supply — including affordable units — is critical to easing pressure.



Emerald Fox — a veteran, single mother, and IT specialist — has moved repeatedly over the past few years: from Washington, D.C., to Smyrna, then Douglasville. Now, she’s preparing for her next stop: East Point.

Moving to afford housing

What they're saying:

"They don’t pay you enough to live on your own," Fox said.

Despite the financial pressure, she hopes the move will give her family more space.

Rent costs skyrocketing

Big picture view:

Her struggle reflects a broader trend. According to the Zillow Index, which the Atlanta Regional Commission (ARC) uses to track changes in asking rent, Metro Atlanta renters are facing sharp price increases across nearly every county.

Rent costs around metro Atlanta

By the numbers:

Forsyth, Cherokee, and Fayette counties now have average rents above $2,000 per month.

In Fulton County, the average asking rent is $1,891.

In Clayton County, the current average rent is $1,708 — up from just $792 a decade ago.

Rent increasing hitting working families

What they're saying:

Kristin Allin, a planner with the ARC, says these increases are hitting working households the hardest.

"So that is a strain on people who are in that lower and middle income bracket," Allin said.

Home prices have historically surged as well and have only recently softened slightly — by about 1% to 5%, depending on the county. Meanwhile, incomes have lagged behind.

"They’ve increased around 40% over the last ten years, whereas rents have increased between 60% and 100%," Allin explained.

The ARC says part of the solution is building more apartments, particularly affordable ones, along with increased development of single-family homes throughout the region. The agency is in the middle of a two-year planning process to help communities understand:

What kinds of housing they need

Where it should be built

At what price points

"[The process will help] different communities understand what type of housing they need to build, where, and at what price point to best serve their communities," Allin said.

Wearing down renters

What they're saying:

Fox admits the constant cost increases have worn her down.

"It’s unbelievable… I’m not built like that," she said.

Still, she believes East Point may offer the best chance for stability in the current market.

"So East Point — renting a house is going to be your best bet. It’s still more, all the same," Fox said.