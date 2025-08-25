Metro Atlanta nonprofit setting out to break kickball record

The Brief The metro Atlanta nonprofit MOST will attempt to surpass the 51-hour record for the world's longest marathon kickball game beginning on Friday. The record attempt is to raise awareness of the nonprofit's mission to combat sex trafficking. The group has already set the records for the longest continuous softball game and basketball game, and they have their eyes on volleyball next year.



A metro Atlanta nonprofit that fights against human trafficking will soon be on the field in an attempt to set its third Guinness world record in less than a year.

This time, Men Opposing Sex Traffic will attempt to surpass the 51-hour record for the world's longest marathon kickball game.

And this year, the group is doing something new to keep the game going.

The backstory:

Last September, the Men Opposing Sex Trafficking (MOST) team broke the world record for the longest softball game, spending 121 hours playing at Dellinger Park in Cartersville.

Months later, the team was on the court attempting to play the longest continuous basketball game.

During the five days of play, the 24 players were required to stay in the gym nearly the entire time and had to eat and sleep on the court. An exception was made for five-minute bathroom breaks.

In the end, the team smashed the record with a final score of 13,096 to 12,972.

What we know:

This week, the team will be back braving the elements to play the longest kickball game ever.

For it to be officials, players will once against be required to stay at the field the entire time. They're only allowed to step away for a bathroom break for five minutes every two hours.

And for the first time, it'll be a co-ed event.

"The women in my life - my daughters, my wife and others in my circle of influence - they said 'Hey, we want to raise awareness to fight sex trafficking as well, because the majority of the time, women are the ones being subjected to that evil," MOST CEO and founder Bruce Deel said.

Once they opened the games to everyone, he said the group saw "full enthusiastic response."

What you can do:

The game will begin at 8 a.m. on Friday at Landmark Christian School in Fairburn. It's scheduled to end at noon on Sunday.

If you can't make it in person to cheer on the teams, you can watch the livestream on the nonprofit's website. You can also donate to the cause there.

What's next:

MOST is already looking ahead to their next challenge. They're considering an attempt to break the record for the longest volleyball match.

That game could happen as soon as the beginning of the new year.