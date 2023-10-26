Firefighters find father of 2 shot to death in backseat of his own car in flames on I-20

Detectives in DeKalb County are looking for two men who shot and killed a 45-year-old father, left his body in the backseat of his own car, then set it on fire.

A driver on Interstate 20 called 911 on the morning of Oct. 6 after seeing two men in ski masks torch the car then take off on foot, according to the incident report.

Firefighters quickly put out the fire when they got to the car, parked under the Gresham Road overpass. Then they found 45-year-old Corey McDonald’s body in the back seat of the dark blue Audi.

"I want to know who killed my son. That’s what I want to know," said Torestha Hardile, McDonald’s mom. "I miss him so much. I miss my son so much."

Hardile said her son’s wallet and phone were missing.

DeKalb police said Thursday that their investigation is ongoing, but did not say whether they had suspects in mind.

Corey McDonald (Family)

McDonald’s family said he leaves behind two adult children. They said he was a forklift operator by day and had aspirations of developing as an author.

"I do want to know why," McDonald’s brother, Kelvin Brawley Jr. said "I do want to know the reason. I never had I never had this feeling before where it’s this close to home."

Corey McDonald pictured with his two children (Family)

If anyone has any information to share in this case, McDonald’s family said to call Atlanta Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-8477.

"I wish that God would reveal these people, and they would go to prison because that’s where they need to go," Hardile said. "They should not be out on the streets."