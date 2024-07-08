Metro Atlanta family killed in NY plane crash: Funeral service announced

article

A funeral service has been announced for the five members of a Georgia family who were killed when their small plane crashed on a return trip from New York on June 30.

Roger Beggs, 76, Laura Van Epps, 43, Ryan Van Epps, 42, James Ryan Van Epps, 12, and Harrison Van Epps, 10, died while returning home from a baseball tournament in Cooperstown.

Their single-engine Piper PA-46 crashed after taking off from Albert S. Nader Regional Airport in Oneonta, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The plane was headed to Cobb County International Airport in Atlanta, with a fueling stop in West Virginia, when it crashed, the state police said.

The Van Epps family (Credit: Ansley Van Epps)

The boys attended King's Ridge Christian School, and the boys played for Ninth Inning Baseball League.

Twelve-year-old James Ryan Van Epps hit a grand slam during the last baseball game he played in while visiting Cooperstown, according to his coach.

James Ryan, known as "JR," also played football, and the Milton High School football team posted a notice about the funeral service on social media.

The notice said that the service will be held on July 12 at 2 p.m. at Roswell United Methodist Church on Mimosa Boulevard. A private interment service will be held in the Green Lawn Cemetery of Roswell at a later date.

According to the obituary for the family, James Ryan Van Epps attended Roswell High School, graduated from the University of Tennessee, and ran his own investment firm.

Laura Beggs Van Epps also attended Roswell High School, graduated from the University of Georgia, and was a devoted mother.

James Ryan Van Epps played baseball and football and also loved water sports.

Harrison Macomb Van Epps, who was in the 5th grade, loved football, lacrosse, wrestling, and sushi.

Roger Hugh Beggs recently retired from Carl Eric Johnson Company and was a fun-loving grandfather. He loved to sail, fly, discover new foods, and explore new places.

The family supports many local charities and is requesting donations to be made instead of customary remembrances.