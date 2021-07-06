Men wanted in connection to homicide at Five Points MARTA Station

article

MARTA police released images of men they believe are connected to a homicide that occurred at Five Points Station on Monday.

Police said the suspects are wanted for questioning.

Police said one man should be considered armed and dangerous. The other is believed to have driven a 2018 to 2019 Hyundai Sonata or Elantra and picked of the shooter.

Police said the shooting occurred around 1:30 a.m. on Monday.

Police believe this man picked up a homicide suspect in a Hyundai. (Photo courtesy of MARTA police)

If you have any information about these individuals, please contact MARTA Police at 404-848-4911.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.