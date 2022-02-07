Men wanted for swapping counterfeit bills for pre-paid debit cards, police say

article

Police said two men went into a Walton County Walgreens and swapped more than a thousand dollars worth of counterfeit bills for legitimate pre-paid debit cards.

The Monroe Police Department said it happened at the Walgreens on S. Broad Street.

(Monroe Police Department)

Investigators released surveillance video images of the two men as they walked into the store on Jan. 27.

Police said the man handed the clerk $1,500 in counterfeit $20 bills. That money was then loaded onto four separate debit cards, investigators said.

Investigators are looking into the possibility that this is related to a similar case in Gwinnett County.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

Advertisement

_____