Men wanted for pushing Bass Pro Shops store manager, stealing $2.6K worth of merchandise

Two men are wanted for pushing a store manager and stealing more than $2,600 worth of merchandise from Bass Pro Shops on Sugarloaf Parkway in Lawrenceville.

The Gwinnett County Police Department says it happened on July 2. The two men loaded a cart with four items valued at $2,636 and then rolled past the cash register without stopping to pay.

When a store manager attempted to stop the men at the door, he was pushed out of the way.

The men were then seen getting into a silver Toyota Corolla with Georgia tag 2ER3281.

If anyone has any information about their identities, please contact GCPD detectives at 770.513.5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404.577.TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

