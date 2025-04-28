Men wanted for credit card fraud at Henry County Best Buy, police say

article

Henry County police are searching for two men accused of trying to use a stolen credit card at a local Best Buy.

Authorities say the card was stolen from the LA Fitness on Foster Drive.

What we know:

According to investigators, the two men entered the Best Buy on Jonesboro Road in McDonough on April 21 and tried to use the card.

Police shared photos of the two masked men taken from surveillance cameras at the store.

One of the men is wearing a olive green hoodie, ripped blue jeans, and white sneakers. The other is wearing a black jacket, black pants with a red stripe, and red shoes.

What you can do:

If you have any information about the theft or the identity of the suspects, call detectives at (770) 288-8394 or the Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at (770) 957-9121, or text tips, photos, and videos to (770) 220-7009.