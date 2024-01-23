Men caught on camera stealing $1.5K in merchandise from Georgia Walmart

Dalton police are asking the public for help identifying two men accused of stealing more than $1,500 in merchandise from a local Walmart.

Officials with the Dalton Police Department say the theft happened at around 6 a.m. on New Year's Eve at the big box store on Shugart Road.

According to investigators, security cameras caught the two men entering the store together. Police say the men then spent around 40 minutes gathering items and then began to walk out of the store without paying.

An employee tried to stop the men from leaving, but officials say one of the men claimed they had brought the items in to return them. The men were then able to leave.

In total, officials say the men stole 23 items valued at nearly $1,527. The items included five robotic home vacuums, backpacks, a tent, and two necklaces.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ (Dalton Police Department)

Investigators shared a photo taken from security cameras in the hopes that someone would recognize them. The first man had cropped hair and was wearing a white hoodie with purple pajama-style pants. The other man wore a denim button-up shirt with a white undershirt, a blue and beige flannel jacket, and jeans.

If you have any information about the alleged theft, call Dalton detectives at 706-278-9085, extension 9-231.