2 men charged with armed robberies of postal workers in metro Atlanta

Two men are facing multiple federal charges for allegedly robbing postal workers at gunpoint in Atlanta and Clayton County.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia says two federal grand juries indicted Tavion Lashawn Williams and Justin Andrews Sams earlier in December.

According to officials, Williams walked up to a U.S. Postal Service letter carrier delivering mail in Clayton County on March 1, 2023, and demanded the victim's keys.

When the mail carrier hesitated, officials say Williams pointed a gun at them. He was arrested soon afterward.

Months later, officials say Sams assaulted a letter carrier while they were on duty in southwest Atlanta. The armed man ordered the letter carrier to hand over his uniform, keys, cell phone, and wallet. Investigators say Sams also stole his victim's government-issued credit card to buy gas for the mail truck he stole.

"Our communities rely on a safe and secure mail system made possible by the dedication of U.S. Postal Service employees and letter carriers who labor tirelessly for our benefit," said U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan. "Our office is committed to collaborating closely with our federal and local partners to identify and prosecute those who threaten violence against members of the Postal Service."



Williams is facing charges of theft of a Postal Service key, armed postal robbery, and brandishing a firearm. Sams has been indicted on charges of armed postal robbery, brandishing a firearm, and theft of government property.

Both men are expected to go to trial in 2024.