Memorial service for late Sen. Johnny Isakson planned for January

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Johnny Isakson
Memorial service plans for U.S. Senator Johnny Isakson

The family of former U.S. Senator Johnny Isakson announced a memorial service for the late senator. They ask all who would attend to be fully vaccinated.

ATLANTA - The family of former US Senator Johnny Isakson said Thursday they plan to hold a memorial service for the long-time Georgia public servant after the first of the year. Isakson died this past Sunday, just days shy of his 77th birthday.

The service will be held at 2 p.m. on Jan. 6, 2022, at Peachtree Road United Methodist Church located at 3180 Peachtree Road in Atlanta.

"To protect the beloved family and friends of Senator Isakson, it is requested that all attendees be vaccinated and wear masks for this service," the formal announcement reads in part.

The family is asking in lieu of flowers to donate to The Isakson Initiative, a nonprofit dedicated to raising awareness and funding for research related to neurocognitive diseases, including Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s and related dementia. 

"The tributes to Johnny have meant so much to our family, and we thank everyone who has been sending their thoughts and saying prayers," said Isakson’s wife, Dianne Isakson. "Johnny touched so many lives, and we look forward to this opportunity to celebrate his life with family and friends, while carrying on his work with The Isakson Initiative."

Born in Atlanta, the 1966 University of Georgia graduate served in the Georgia Air National Guard from 1966 until 1972.

The three-term Republican senator stepped down in December 2019 because of health issues. He dedicated the remaining years of his life to raising awareness and funding for research related to neurological diseases.

Isakson is survived by his wife Dianne, their three children and eight grandchildren.

