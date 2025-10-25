Memorial ride honors Georgia cyclist killed by suspected drunk driver

The Brief Hundreds of cyclists rode in a memorial ride Saturday to honor Carlos Moreno, a Cherokee County father killed while biking last weekend. Deputies say Lane Keyes lost control of his car on Sugar Pike Road, hitting Moreno head-on; he’s charged with vehicular homicide and DUI. Moreno’s family and fellow cyclists remembered him as a kind, humble man and a devoted father of four.



Hundreds of cyclists hit the road Saturday morning for a memorial ride honoring Carlos Moreno, a beloved cyclist and father of four who was hit and killed while riding his bike last weekend.

The backstory:

The 51-year-old was struck on Sugar Pike Road last Sunday afternoon by a driver authorities say was impaired. The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office identified the driver as Lane Keyes, who now faces multiple charges, including vehicular homicide and DUI.

Deputies said Keyes lost control of his car and crossed into oncoming traffic, hitting Moreno head-on. They believe speed and impairment were factors in the crash.

What they're saying:

On Saturday, cyclists from across metro Atlanta gathered to honor Moreno’s life. Many of the riders knew him personally from local cycling groups, while others said they came to show support for a member of their extended cycling family.

"It’s hard to believe that this tragedy has happened," said Bo Reese with the Van Purser Foundation, which supports injured cyclists and their families. "Everyone enjoyed riding with him because he was such a warm and gentle man."

"When we lose a family member, it’s just like losing a blood family member. It’s very, very personal to us," added Robert Wilhite, a fellow cyclist.

Moreno’s children said the overwhelming support has shown them how deeply their father impacted others.

"I think that he wouldn’t even imagine all of the support that we feel and how much he impacted people," said Andrea Moreno, one of his daughters. "He was truly, in every sense, an angel on this earth, and we are so lucky to have him as our father."

"He loved us so much, and we knew how much he loved us," she said.

"My dad was really humble. And he was really quiet," added Nicole Moreno, another daughter. "He would tell us about all of these bike rides and all of these friends that he had, but I didn’t know it was this many people."

Friends have created a GoFundMe to help support Moreno’s family as they grieve.