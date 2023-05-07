Memorial Day events, ceremonies in metro Atlanta | 2023

article

Memorial Day is a federal holiday in the United States for honoring and mourning U.S. military personnel who have died for their country. The following is a list of events and services planned in the metro Atlanta area for Memorial Day.

The 4th annual Memorial Day Classic 5K is happening May 29 in the Historic Old Fourth Ward in Atlanta. The purpose of the race is to pay tribute to the fallen heroes that gave the ultimate sacrific for their country. The 5K begins at 8 a.m.

The City of Alpharetta and Rotary Club of Alpharetta will host a Memorial Day Tribute at city hall at 9 a.m. The program will include Invocation, National Anthem and Pledge of Allegiance.

Peachtree Corners is holding a Memorial Day Ceremony at 11 a.m. May 29 at the Peachtree Corners Veterans Monument.

Norcross will remember veterans during a special Memorial Day Remembrance at 11:30 a.m. May 29 at Thrasher Park on Thrasher Street. There will be guest speakers and entertainment.

Hampton is hosting a Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony at the Terry F. Jones Dept Park on East Main Street.

The City of Woodstock, American Legion Post 316, Marine Corps League Detachment 1311, Warrior's Watch Riders and other local groups will honor those who gave their lives for our country during a ceremony at 10 a.m. at The Park at City Center.

Stone Mountain Park will present a special salute to the troups with an extended fireworks finale following the new Music Across America Light Show for four nights, May 27 through May 29. Active duty, veterans, and retired military personnel will receive one free attractions ticket with valid ID and save up to 35% off per perform immediate family members.

If you would like to submit information to be added to this list, send an email to joyce.lupiani@gmail.com.