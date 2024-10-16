Melody Farris trial day 8: Daughter's testimony sheds light on family turmoil

article

The Brief Melody Farris is on trial for allegedly murdering her husband in 2018 and is accused of burning his body on their property. Daughter Emily testified about their parents' marriage deteriorating after Melody's 2009 affair and how it led to ongoing financial and emotional issues. Gary Farris's death was originally deemed a medical incident until a bullet was found in his remains, leading to a homicide investigation. Forensic testimony revealed Gary Farris's DNA on a tractor and a .38-caliber bullet; Melody Farris's DNA was found on an RTV shifter, with a match probability of one in four octillion. The defense questioned the ability of Melody, a smaller woman, to move her husband's body and suggested that Gary Farris's brother, Scott, who had access to similar ammunition, could have a role in the crime.



The murder trial of Melody Farris, accused of killing her husband, Gary Farris, and burning his body on their Cherokee County property, continued this week with testimony from their daughter, Emily Farris.

Melody Farris, 64, faces charges of malice murder for allegedly shooting her husband and attempting to dispose of his body in a burn pile at their rural home in 2018.

Melody Farris alleged affair

In Tuesday’s session, Emily Farris testified about the breakdown in her parents’ marriage following an affair her mother had with Ted Wy that occurred in 2009. According to Emily, the relationship never fully recovered, despite her father’s efforts to reconcile. The testimony painted a picture of a family strained by financial and emotional turmoil, as Emily recalled her mother’s influence over family decisions and financial control, despite being removed from joint bank accounts after the affair.

Emily’s testimony follows that of her brothers, Chris and Scott, who have also taken the stand. The defense has attempted to implicate Scott, suggesting he had access to the .38-caliber ammunition used in the shooting, although no formal charges have been brought against him.

The case has drawn attention due to the unusual circumstances surrounding Gary Farris’ death. Initially believed to be a medical incident, the discovery of a bullet in his remains transformed the case into a homicide investigation. While the forensic evidence provided key insights, the defense continues to question how Melody, a woman weighing 130 pounds, could have moved her 300-pound husband onto the burn pile alone.

Gary Farris' DNA found on tractor

On Monday, jurors heard gripping forensic testimony from experts that shed light on the condition of Gary Farris’ remains and the forensic evidence collected during the investigation. Aaron Norris, a forensic expert from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), provided key testimony on DNA analysis. He identified Gary Farris' DNA on a swab from a Kubota tractor and a bullet recovered at the scene. Norris also revealed that Melody Farris' DNA was found on the RTV shifter, with a probability of one in four octillions.

Dr. Stephen Atkinson, a forensic pathologist with the GBI, described the extensive thermal damage to Gary Farris’ remains, explaining how it hindered the examination process. He testified that the remains were so severely burned that determining critical factors such as height, weight, or internal injuries was impossible. Dental records were ultimately used to confirm Gary Farris' identity. Despite the challenges, Dr. Atkinson concluded that a gunshot wound to the torso was the cause of death, although the exact trajectory and whether the shot was fired while Gary was alive could not be definitively determined. The bullet lodged in his rib cage was identified as a .38-caliber round.

The defense highlighted these limitations during cross-examination, pointing to the lack of evidence of hemorrhaging or smoke inhalation to argue that the bullet may not have been fired while Gary Farris was still alive. They also cast doubt on the conclusions by suggesting that Scott Farris, who is Gary Farris's brother and owns similar .38-caliber ammunition, could be implicated in the crime.