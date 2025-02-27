Mega Millions: Georgia Lottery player wins $1M prize in Tuesday's drawing

article

One person in Georgia became a millionaire overnight this week thanks to a bit of luck.

Officials with the Georgia Lottery say one player matched all the white balls in Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing, winning them a cool $1 million.

What we know:

Tuesday's winning numbers were 04-08-11-32-52, and the Mega Ball was 13.

According to lottery officials, the player bought the winning ticket at High Falls Market on High Falls Road in Jackson, Georgia.

They're not the only big winner this week. Officials say someone in Atlanta matched four of the five white balls and the Mega Ball to win $10,000. That ticket was bought on the Georgia Lottery Mobile App.

What's next:

In the Peach State, winners have 180 days from the draw date to claim their prize.

The next Mega Millions drawing will be on Friday. That one will have an estimated jackpot of $197 million.

The odds of having a ticket that wins you the jackpot are roughly one in 302 million.