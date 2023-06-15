Meet Officer Barney: Marietta Police's crisis-response K-9

A member of the Marietta Police Department is being called a hero for saving a woman’s life. His name is Officer Barney, and he’s a 2-year-old English lab.

Officer Barney is a highly-trained Crisis Response Facility Dog.

Throughout the school year, Officer Barney walks the halls of Marietta City Schools with School Resource Officer Paul Hill. He helps children who are struggling emotionally.

"When a student goes into crisis, Barney and I go in and work as a team. It could be anything from a little temper tantrum to destroying a classroom, as far as throwing books and things," said Officer Hill.

Last week, Officer Barney and Officer Hill responded to a call where a woman was threatening to end her life.

"There was an individual who had called her pastor and wanted to commit suicide. The pastor called 911," said Officer Hill.

Police found the woman in her apartment extremely distraught.

"She was crying, inconsolable, and she said, ‘I don’t want to live like this anymore,’" said Officer Hill.

Officer Barney got the command to go to her. His soothing demeanor had an immediate effect on the woman.

"She just curled up next to him," said Officer Hill.

Soon, she opened up to officers about her troubles.

Officer Barney stayed with her for 45 minutes as they waited for an ambulance. By the time paramedics arrived, she willingly let them take her to the hospital.

"Barney is able to do things humans just can’t do. Just having this calming impact on people that only animals can do. It’s nothing I did. It’s all Barney," said Officer Hill.

Even when Officer Barney goes back to his regular detail at the schools, he’s still available to help anyone who needs him.

Marietta police say like most agencies, they’ve seen an increase in the number of calls related to mental health. They say Officer Barney has been a huge asset to the force.

This story discusses suicide. If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line). As of July 2022, those searching for help can also call 988 to be relayed to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.