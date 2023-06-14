Crisis dog helps save Georgia woman's life

article

A Marietta police pup who usually spends his days working with children in the Marietta City Elementary Schools was called to a bigger assignment last week. K-9 Officer Barney successfully helped soothe a woman who was in severe crisis. Barney saved her life.

While the kids are on vacation, K-9 Officer Barney has been working a new beat. He and his handler Officer Paul Hill were helping their fellow officers when they got a call that a woman had locked herself in a bathroom and was threatening to end her life.

The woman reportedly told her pastor that she was "ready to die," prompting him to call the authorities.

When Hill and Barney arrived with an emergency team, the woman moved on from the bathroom and was laying on a bed, visibly distraught.

Without a second thought, Barney hopped up next to her and wiggled his way into her arms. He laid there peacefully, helping the woman to snuggle with him and relax. Soon, she began responding to the officers.

K-9 Officer Barney lounges in front of a Marietta Police car. (Credit: Marietta Police Department)

In a sensitive situation like this one, officers say time is of the essence. So when an ambulance that was supposed to receive the woman rerouted to a different scene, police were afraid she would regress.

But, Barney didn't let up. He reportedly stayed with her for over 45 minutes, reminding her that she wasn't alone.

When the ambulance finally showed up, police say the woman was calm and agreed to go to the hospital voluntarily.

"Like cities all across our country, we have seen a notable increase in calls for help related to mental health," a spokesperson for the department said. "The addition of K-9 Barney is just one more way Marietta is investing in the mental health of our community. We want to publicly thank everyone who worked to bring Barney here as a new specially trained crisis-response K-9 officer."

This story discusses suicide. If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line). As of July 2022, those searching for help can also call 988 to be relayed to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.