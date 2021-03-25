Meet Mumbles: Zoo Atlanta’s new experience gives up-close encounter with rhino

article

Getting up-close and personal with rhino Mumbles is what a new Zoo Atlanta experience is all about. The Rhino Wild Encounter allows select patrons to help feed the zoo’s southern white rhino while learning about his care.

A limited number of patrons can now reserve a spot to follow a member of the Rhino Care Team on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays to learn more about the rhino’s care and conservation efforts. The feeding happens at 1 p.m. each of those days.

This is just the latest optional experience at the zoo. The daily giraffe feeding experience is also expected to return as the weather turns warmer.

The zoo said its Giant Panda Wild Encounter is still not available right now but is offering a virtual tour of The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation Giant Panda Conservation Center where viewers can see a live training demonstration.

All wild encounter experiences are optional paid experiences that help to fund the on-going conservation and care efforts at Zoo Atlanta.

The zoo has been under strict protocols and procedures due to COVID-19, including timed ticketing, hand-sanitizing stations, and social distancing signage. Masks are also required for all patrons age 2 and up.

Advertisement

To learn more about the wild encounters, health protocols, and to plan a visit, go to zooatlanta.org.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.