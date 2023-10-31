Expand / Collapse search
Medlock Park residents bring joy to neighborhood by dressing up as Bigfoot and Nessie

By
Published 
Decatur
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Halloween has arrived, and the residents of Medlock Park in North Decatur are in for a delightful surprise as a beloved neighborhood couple is all set to don their Bigfoot and Nessie costumes for a Halloween adventure.

Having resided in the neighborhood since 2013, this couple has become well-known for their creative Halloween escapades, which never fail to bring smiles to the faces of their fellow residents. The tradition began back in 2019 when they decided to take Halloween to the streets on their scooter because their home typically did not receive many trick-or-treaters.

Since that time, their costumes have grown increasingly elaborate, and this year, they've decided to dress up as the legendary creatures, Bigfoot and Nessie.

Starting as early as September, the couple has been dedicating around five hours a week to getting dressed up, coordinating their activities, traveling to various locations, capturing memorable photos, and posting them on the neighborhood group page.

Image 1 of 7

 

It didn't take long for other residents of the neighborhood to start posting photos of their own "sightings" of Bigfoot and even organizing daily Bigfoot hunting expeditions with their children.

But the couple emphasizes that their mission goes beyond costumes and photos. They firmly believe that their Halloween antics offer a welcome escape from the sometimes heavy news and the challenges of the world. Their hope is that their creative endeavors will bring laughter and help the community reconnect during these trying times.

If you happen to be in the Medlock Park area and are hoping for a Bigfoot (and Nessie) sighting, make sure you're in the vicinity of Scott Circle and Desmond Drive around 6 p.m. on Halloween night. It's sure to be a spooktacular experience for all.


 