Mechanicsville shooting suspects to face arraignment in Fulton County

The Brief Four men charged in Aug. 24 shooting at Rosa L. Burney Park that left five injured. Branden Hart and Jaquan Taylor face aggravated assault, reckless conduct and gun charges. Police say suspects exchanged gunfire into a crowd gathered for a neighborhood reunion.



Two men accused in a shooting that broke out during a Mechanicsville neighborhood celebration are expected to be arraigned in Fulton County court.

What we know:

Authorities said four men in total are facing charges in connection with the Aug. 24 shooting at Rosa L. Burney Park. Branden Hart and Jaquan Taylor face counts including aggravated assault, reckless conduct and gun offenses.

Police said the suspects exchanged gunfire during a shootout on Windsor Street, sending bullets into a crowd gathered for a reunion and cookout at the park. Three teenagers and two women, ages 15 to 33, were wounded.

"This was Mechanicsville coming together," one witness said. "It was the community coming together to spend time together. It was a BBQ. People playing games. Family. There were children, elders. Kids everywhere."

What's next:

Police issued a lookout for suspects following the violence.

Eighteen-year-old Noah Williams, who was arrested in August and released on bond, is accused of firing a rifle toward the street. Another suspect, 28-year-old Timothy Brandford, is also facing charges.

Some of the victims and their family members plan to hold a press conference after today's hearing, which is scheduled for 9 a.m.