Mechanical failure causes dump truck crash at Bethlehem gas station

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The Brief A dump truck hit a pole and crashed into the Bethlehem Super H gas station Tuesday morning, sending a clerk to the hospital. Authorities said the truck lost power, causing the driver to lose control of steering and braking on Christmas Avenue. Georgia Power and Commercial Vehicle Enforcement officials are investigating while crews clear the damaged scene.



A commercial dump truck crashed into a Bethlehem gas station on Tuesday morning after experiencing a mechanical failure, injuring a store clerk inside, officials said.

Dump truck hits Bethlehem station

What we know:

A dump truck slammed into the Super H gas station at 752 Christmas Avenue around 9:15 a.m. Tuesday.

The driver told investigators the vehicle suddenly lost power, leaving him unable to steer or brake.

The truck struck a utility pole before plowing into the building, according to the Barrow County Sheriff's Office.

Emergency crews rushed the store clerk to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries. The dump truck driver suffered minor scratches to his hand during the crash.

Crews clear Christmas Avenue crash

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet released the names of the store clerk or the truck driver involved in the incident.

Authorities have not detailed the exact cause of the mechanical failure or provided an update on the clerk's condition.

Investigators inspect utility damage

What's next:

Commercial Vehicle Enforcement officers are assisting sheriff's deputies with the ongoing commercial vehicle investigation. Georgia Power crews worked to repair the utility pole and make the area safe. Officials ask motorists to use caution and avoid the scene while crews clean up.