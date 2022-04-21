McDonough woman with severe anxiety desperate for safe return of lost therapy dogs

A woman in McDonough is pleading for the safe return of her two therapy dogs. Asia Chapman, 27, said the dogs ran away last night while she was taking them out for the evening.

Chapman described her dogs Kovu and Faith as not only her best friends, but her biggest help in getting through the day.

The student and pet grooming business owner suffers from depression and severe anxiety. The chocolate standard poodle and black labradoodle are her therapy dogs.

"No matter how my day goes, they always make it better even if we’re just cuddling on the couch or I’ll take them to the park," she recalled. "They just always keep me comfortable and happy and I just miss them. This is my first night ever without them. Kovu always wakes me up in the morning and it was so lonely without them this morning."

Chapman said not long after the dogs ran off, a neighbor told her they saw a woman in a burgundy pick-up truck get them, said she knew the owner and would plan to return them, but Chapman said that still hasn’t happened.

Chapman put lost dog ads online and printed flyers to place around the area but said with each hour that passes, her anxiety is growing.

"I feel like I had a lot of hope last night and now it’s like 1:00 and the dogs aren’t home…so I think my feelings are even more crushed," she said in tears.

She said her animals are her only comfort and she is desperately seeking their safe return. Chapman is offering a $100 reward for the return of her two dogs

Advertisement

If you have any information that can help them find her dogs Kovu and Faith you can contact her directly at 470-334-6759.