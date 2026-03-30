4 juveniles arrested after McDonough apartment shooting

Image 1 of 6 ▼ The McDonough Police Department responded to a high-intensity SWAT standoff Saturday evening after suspects barricaded themselves inside a Henry County apartment on March 28, 2026 (FOX 5 Atlanta).

The Brief Four juveniles were arrested after firing into an occupied McDonough apartment building Saturday night. The suspects triggered a SWAT standoff after barricading themselves inside a nearby unit. Police charged the group with aggravated assault and criminal damage to property.



Four juveniles were arrested late Saturday evening after opening fire on an occupied McDonough apartment building.

What we know:

The incident occurred around 6:20 p.m. Saturday at the Trees of Avalon apartments. According to the McDonough Police Department, three boys and a girl were seen walking toward the building with firearms.

At some point, they opened fire, striking the building and several vehicles.

The quartet then ran into another apartment, refusing to come out when police arrived.

The Henry County SWAT team was called in to assist police in making the arrests.

The suspects were charged with aggravated assault and criminal damage to property.

What we don't know:

The identities and ages of the juveniles were not released.