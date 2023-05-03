McDonough police searching for 3 Sephora shoplifting suspects

article

McDonough police are searching for three girls accused of stealing from a local Sephora.

Officials say on April 5, the three girls tried to sneak out multiple items from the makeup shop inside of Kohl's Department Store on Highway 20 without paying.

After leaving the store, police say the three took off in a black Toyota Sequoia.

Investigators shared surveillance photos of the girls taken inside the department store.

They're asking anyone who recognizes the girls or has any other information about the theft to call detectives at 470-878-1091 or calling Crime Stoppers.