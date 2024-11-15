McDonough hosts Wheelchair Tennis Championships

The nation’s best wheelchair tennis players are in Henry County right now, competing to take top honors in this year’s America Wheelchair Tennis Championships.

The tournament is happening through Sunday, Nov. 17 at Richard Craig Park in McDonough. For the second year in a row, the tournament was chosen to be the home of the 2024 USTA National Wheelchair Championships — which means it’s a high-stakes weekend of competition for tennis players from across the country.

Later on Friday, the tournament will also host a Disabled Veterans/First Responders Recognition Ceremony, which includes a military aircraft flyover and the presentation of a "Service Award" to one of the disabled veterans and first responders competing in our tournament.

Richard Craig Park is located at 125 South Zack Hinton Boulevard in McDonough — for more information on the tournament, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning in McDonough, spending some time with tournament director Harlon Matthews and meeting some of this year’s competitors.