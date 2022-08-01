Police searching for gunman in deadly shooting at Atlanta grocery store

article

Police are searching for a gunman in a deadly shooting at a southeast Atlanta grocery store.

Officials say the shooting happened Sunday at Tanner's Grocery Store on the 800 block of McDonough Boulevard.

According to investigators, the victim was shot at the grocery store and fled to the fire station near Interstate 20 and Glenwood Avenue.

Medics rushed the man to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

Police have not released the identity of the victim or what led up to the shooting.

If you have any information about the shooting that could help investigators, call the Atlanta Police Department.