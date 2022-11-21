Mayor to enter agreement with Fulton County sheriff to house inmates Atlanta jail

article

The Atlanta City Jail could soon be accepting inmates from the Fulton County Jail.

In a statement released on Monday, Mayor Andre Dickens’ office says it will be entering into an agreement with Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat to begin housing inmates.

That spokesperson wrote:

"Per the ordinance passed by the Atlanta City Council, the City of Atlanta will proceed with entering into an intergovernmental agreement with Fulton County on the use of the Atlanta City Detention Center."

Friday, FOX 5 reported a source familiar with the on-again, off-again talks says the Atlanta City Attorney has advised Mayor Andre Dickens he does not need to wait to allow the pact between Fulton County and the city to start.

For months, the Fulton County sheriff has said he needs help to get hundreds of inmates off the floor due to overcrowded conditions.

FOX 5 has reported on violence the sheriff has linked to conditions inside his facility in northwest Atlanta.

The Atlanta mayor agreed in the summer to allow Fulton County to rent up to 700 cell beds each day. Some council members, who generally want to reduce overall incarceration rates, amended the agreement legislation asking for a delay of 90 days for a population study to be done. However, that study has yet to be delivered.

FOX 5 reached out to the Fulton County Sheriff's Office for comment, but had not heard back as of early Monday evening.