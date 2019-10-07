Mayor: gunmen who paralyzed young boy are 'cowards'

Atlanta's mayor calls gunmen who shot two boys during a street gun battle "cowards".

Keisha Lance Bottoms joined the mother of one of the injured and Atlanta’s police chief Monday afternoon to announce an increased reward offered for information to find the shooters.

The August 17 shooting severely injured 12-year-old Isaiah Payton who was left paralyzed from the chest down and wounded 15-year-old Damean Spear.

The incident happened after a high school football game between Mays and Carver High Schools at Lakewood Stadium.

Police said there was some kind of fight outside the stadium that ended in gunfire.

Isaiah's mom, Allison Wood, said the hardest thing for her to cope with is the emotional toll the injury is taking on her son.

"He is angry, frustrated," the mother told reporters.

The young man is undergoing treatment at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Scottish Rite.

Chief Erika Shields said there were many young people gathered in the area of the stadium so she wants someone to step forward.

"Someone saw something," the chief said.

She hopes the new reward of $10,000, will turn up some leads, adding "we're sickened by it.".

Chief Shields also told reporters she is frustrated by the wave of violent crimes committed by young people against young people.

The chief said, "Folks have to snap out of the business as usual mindset but in the meantime, we're going to make arrests and we're going to make sure these folks are held accountable."