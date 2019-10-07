Reward increased in shooting after Atlanta high school football game

article

Atlanta police are increasing the reward for information in a shooting following a high school football game in southeast Atlanta that paralyzed a teenager.

According to police, multiple fights broke out inside at Lakewood Stadium on Aug. 17 and then spilled out onto Claire Drive as students were leaving a football game between Mays and Carver high schools. That is when police said someone pulled out a gun and started firing.

The shooting left 12-year-old Isaiah Payton, a Sylvan Middle School student, paralyzed from the chest down. The other child, 15-year-old Damean Spear, was rushed to the hospital in critical condition and has since been released.

After pulling surveillance footage and talking to witnesses, officials say they are no closer to identifying a suspect.

To help with the efforts, the Atlanta Police Foundation has increased the CrimeStoppers reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment to $10,000.

The foundation will also fund placing two billboards near Mays and Carver high schools on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Hank Aaron Drive. The billboards will remain there for four weeks.

In the announcement, the police department called the shooting a "heartless and cowardly act that has forever changed Isaiah and his family’s life."

Anyone can provide anonymous information about the case by calling 404-577-TIPS (8477).