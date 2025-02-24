Search continues for Gwinnett County teen missing for over 1 year

article

The search continues for a Gwinnett County teenager more than a year after her disappearance.

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking the public for help finding 16-year-old Maylin Jimenez Vidal.

What we know:

According to the organization, Vidal left her home in Lilburn on Feb. 4, 2024. That was the last time she was seen.

Law enforcement agencies believe that Vidal may still be in the metro Atlanta area - potentially around Decatur.

The missing teen is described as being 5-feet-3-inches tall with a weight of 95 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.

What you can do:

If you have any information about where Vidal could be, call the Gwinnett County Police Department at 1-770-513-5700 or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST.