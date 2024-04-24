MATTIE'S CALL: Union City man last seen at bus stop Tuesday morning

Union City police have issued a Mattie's Call, which is issued for missing individuals who are elderly or disabled, for Kehinde Yusuf.

Yusuf was last seen by his mother at approximately 6:45 a.m. April 23 at the MARTA bus stop in front of 6354 Shannon Parkway.

Yusuf is 41 years old and is 5-feet-7-inches tall and weighs approximately 172 pounds. His last known clothing description is a yellow jacket and a gray mechanic's jumpsuit.

He has been diagnosed as a person with schizophrenia.

If you have seen or know the whereabouts of Yusuf, call 911 immediately or Union City Police Department at 770-964-1333.