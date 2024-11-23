Mattie's Call: Man prone to seizures missing from Lawrenceville, police say

article

A man known to have several major health issues has gone missing in Lawrenceville. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.

Edison Jerry Yartue, 65, was last seen on Mercury Drive Saturday afternoon. He was wearing a gray winter hat, black hoodie, blue jeans and red and blue striped sneakers. He's Black, 5-feet-9-inches tall, and about 150 pounds.

Edison Jerry Yartue (Credit: Gwinnett Count Police Department)

Officials say Yartue suffers from stage five kidney disease, diabetes, hypertension, dementia and even seizures. They're hoping to get leads soon to help them find him.

If you see Yartue or have an idea of where he might be, give the Gwinnett County Police Department a call at 770-513-5000, Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta at 404-577-8477, or call 911.