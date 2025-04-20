Mattie's Call issued for Riverdale man after walking away from home

article

Authorities in Clayton County have been searching for a man last seen in Riverdale on Easter Sunday.

A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.

What we know:

David Williams was last seen along Highway 85 heading towards Garden Walk Boulevard.

He is described as being 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing about 220 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a red shirt and red sweatpants.

What we don't know:

Police have not released his age.

What you can do:

Anyone who sees him should call 911 immediately or the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.