Missing elderly South Fulton man found safe
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - The South Fulton Police Department found a missing 63-year-old man safe after issuing a Mattie's Call for him.
What we know:
Officials said Roy Kennedy went missing on Friday from a business on Buffington Court before walking away. He was wearing blue rubber gloves at the time and is described as bow-legged.
The media was told he was found just after 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
Dig deeper:
Kennedy suffers from dementia, bipolar disorder, and schizophrenia, which prompted officials to issue the alert.
What we don't know:
It's unclear where he was found.
The Source: Information in this article came from the South Fulton Police Department via email.