Missing elderly South Fulton man found safe

Updated  November 22, 2025 5:44pm EST
South Fulton
FOX 5 Atlanta
Roy Kennedy was found safe.  (South Fulton Police Department)

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - The South Fulton Police Department found a missing 63-year-old man safe after issuing a Mattie's Call for him.

What we know:

Officials said Roy Kennedy went missing on Friday from a business on Buffington Court before walking away. He was wearing blue rubber gloves at the time and is described as bow-legged. 

The media was told he was found just after 5:30 p.m. Saturday. 

Dig deeper:

Kennedy suffers from dementia, bipolar disorder, and schizophrenia, which prompted officials to issue the alert.

What we don't know:

It's unclear where he was found. 

The Source: Information in this article came from the South Fulton Police Department via email. 

