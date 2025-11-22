Missing elderly South Fulton man found safe

article

The South Fulton Police Department found a missing 63-year-old man safe after issuing a Mattie's Call for him.

What we know:

Officials said Roy Kennedy went missing on Friday from a business on Buffington Court before walking away. He was wearing blue rubber gloves at the time and is described as bow-legged.

The media was told he was found just after 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

Dig deeper:

Kennedy suffers from dementia, bipolar disorder, and schizophrenia, which prompted officials to issue the alert.

What we don't know:

It's unclear where he was found.