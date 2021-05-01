Mattie's Call issued for missing Cobb County couple

article

Cobb County police are seeking the public's assistance in their search for a missing married couple.

According to investigators, Charles and Sandra Wood are believed to have left their home located on Hiram Lithia Springs Road in Powder Springs around 8:30 a.m.

A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.

The pair may be traveling in a grey 2010 Chevy Impala with Georgia tag number BPR 9474.

Anyone who sees the Wood's is asked to contact Cobb Police at 770-499-3911.

Advertisement

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.