Mattie's Call issued for missing Clayton County 15-year-old

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from TUE 1:00 AM EST until WED 1:00 AM EST, Forsyth County, Fulton County
3
Wind Advisory
from MON 4:00 AM EST until MON 1:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Special Weather Statement
until MON 2:15 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Mattie's Call issued for missing Clayton County 15-year-old

By FOX 5 Digital Team
Published 
Clayton County
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police need your help finding a missing teenager who left her house on Sunday and hasn't been heard from since.

A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has been issued for 15-year-old Ayesha O'Neal.

Officials say that O'Neal walked away from her home on the 200 block of Upper Riverdale Road in Riverdale around 8 p.m. Sunday after a fight with her mother.

According to police, the missing teen has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

O'Neal is described as being 5-feet-6-inches tall with a weight of 150 pounds. She has black and brown braids and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a red and black jacket, tan scarf, and red Puma shoes.

If you have any information about where the teen could be, please call the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550. 

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.