Mattie's Call issued for missing Clayton County 15-year-old

article

Clayton County police need your help finding a missing teenager who left her house on Sunday and hasn't been heard from since.

A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has been issued for 15-year-old Ayesha O'Neal.

Officials say that O'Neal walked away from her home on the 200 block of Upper Riverdale Road in Riverdale around 8 p.m. Sunday after a fight with her mother.

According to police, the missing teen has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

Advertisement

O'Neal is described as being 5-feet-6-inches tall with a weight of 150 pounds. She has black and brown braids and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a red and black jacket, tan scarf, and red Puma shoes.

If you have any information about where the teen could be, please call the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.